We have a couple of days with warm sunshine. Today and tomorrow will be very warm for this time of year. Wednesday has a chance of record high temperatures for this time of year. Thursday we'll start to see some clouds blow in and bring some scattered showers on Friday. Temperatures will also drop into the 50s and last through the weekend.

