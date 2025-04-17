Cold, snowy and windy for Friday; chance of rain and snow this Easter Sunday

We’ll see some leftover areas of snow for Friday with more wind. A brief break for Saturday before another front arrives Sunday.

Overnight, there is a chance of snow showers after midnight. A low temperature around 30° in the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds around 15-25 mph, with gusts around 40 mph.

A chance of snow for Friday morning, then gradually becoming sunny. A high temperature near 50° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the northeast around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Clearing out for Friday night with lows back into the mid 20’s.

Sunny this Saturday with a high temperature in the upper 50s. Light winds for Saturday around 5-10 mph.

A chance of rain and snow for Sunday. High temperatures in the lower 60’s.