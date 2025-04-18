Skip to Content
Good Friday and Easter weekend warming

By
today at 7:12 AM
Published 7:01 AM

With lingering snows to the east of the interstate and cold temps this morning, we eventually clear with highs back to seasonal temps by Saturday and Sunday, before another shower chance late on Easter Sunday.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

