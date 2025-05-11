A big cooldown headed our way

Tonight, our severe threat wraps up. We'll keep a few showers, but gradually things will clear out by early morning.

Monday, a quieter day. Light breezes, partly cloudy skies, with only a small chance of an early evening shower. Highs will still be pleasant in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday - Wednesday, much cooler, wetter, and windier. Count on scattered showers for both days with Wednesday trending a little heavier. Daytime highs will only reach the 50s and overnight lows will dip into the 30s. Snow levels down to 6000 feet or maybe a tad lower is possible. (reminder, we hit upper 80s this past Saturday)

Thursday - Friday, a few left over showers, but we do expect some pauses with the sun shining for a few hours at a time. Highs recover a bit with most places reaching the lower 60s.

Next weekend, another chance of showers and thunderstorms though we're not expecting a washout. Daytime highs still look like they'll be in the 60s.