Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More rain and wind, but the sunshine does eventually return

By
today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:19 PM

Our stormy period continues a little bit longer, but then we enter a drier/warmer stretch. 

Sunday, finishing out our weekend with more rain, storms and some alpine snow in the early morning. By the afternoon the storms will somewhat taper off, but it will be quite windy, especially in the southern Snake River Plain. There is a wind advisory for Bingham, Bannock, Power Counties, and the Magic Valley. Daytime highs will generally be cool in the 50s. 

Monday - Tuesday, a weak system will slide by bringing a small chance of showers and an up-tick in breezes. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Overnight lows will be chilly enough, that a frost advisory for some spots is possible. 

Wednesday - Saturday, a quieter period with temperatures gradually climbing. Count on highs building from the 60s to the 70s with mostly sunny skies. A weak brush-by system on Thursday could bring a stray mountain shower, but for most of us it will just bring a few clouds and a bit more wind. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content