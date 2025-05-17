More rain and wind, but the sunshine does eventually return

Our stormy period continues a little bit longer, but then we enter a drier/warmer stretch.

Sunday, finishing out our weekend with more rain, storms and some alpine snow in the early morning. By the afternoon the storms will somewhat taper off, but it will be quite windy, especially in the southern Snake River Plain. There is a wind advisory for Bingham, Bannock, Power Counties, and the Magic Valley. Daytime highs will generally be cool in the 50s.

Monday - Tuesday, a weak system will slide by bringing a small chance of showers and an up-tick in breezes. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Overnight lows will be chilly enough, that a frost advisory for some spots is possible.

Wednesday - Saturday, a quieter period with temperatures gradually climbing. Count on highs building from the 60s to the 70s with mostly sunny skies. A weak brush-by system on Thursday could bring a stray mountain shower, but for most of us it will just bring a few clouds and a bit more wind.