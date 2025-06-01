Skip to Content
A brief cooldown, then a slow warmup

today at 7:25 PM
Published 7:31 PM

A brief cool down with highs in the 60s and 70s, but it doesn't last long as upper 70s and 80s return for the latter half of the work week. 

We do have occasional chances of rain and storms such as Tuesday night and Friday afternoon.

However, most weather models point to relatively small chances and generally relegate storm chances to the highlands and mountains.

In general, our forecast is looking on the sunny and quiet side, with the exception of aforementioned rain chances. 

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

