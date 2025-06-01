A brief cooldown, then a slow warmup

A brief cool down with highs in the 60s and 70s, but it doesn't last long as upper 70s and 80s return for the latter half of the work week.

We do have occasional chances of rain and storms such as Tuesday night and Friday afternoon.

However, most weather models point to relatively small chances and generally relegate storm chances to the highlands and mountains.

In general, our forecast is looking on the sunny and quiet side, with the exception of aforementioned rain chances.