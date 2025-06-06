Heat with low thunderstorm risk

A few thunderstorms are possible late Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Gradually the skies will clear into Saturday morning, with a low around 49°. South winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

High pressure is moving in for this weekend. This will deliver warmer temperatures and a drier environment. High temperatures for Saturday will reach the lower to mid 80’s in the Snake River Plain. There will be a few isolated mountain thunderstorms, but generally we’re not seeing a lot of moisture to fuel any storms.

Sunday and Monday, high temperatures will be near 90°.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly for this next week starting on Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms possible.