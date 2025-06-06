Our warming trend continues

A sunny and warm forecast that will become downright hot over the next few days as highs in the 90s creep in. Luckily, we still have a few pleasant days first.

Today, lots of sun, highs in the upper 60s and 70s. A few afternoon/evening clouds, but overall, very nice.

Saturday/Sunday, a beautiful weekend. Lots of sunshine, highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. A bit breezy at times, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Monday/Tuesday, very warm to downright hot. Daytime highs will climb into the 80s and low 90s. Good days to break out the blow-up pool for the kids (and maybe the adults too). We could maybe see a thunderstorm or two Tuesday afternoon, but the best chance for storms will be.....

Wednesday, more clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will still be warm in the upper 70s and mid 80s, but not the 90s like the previous days.

Thursday/Friday, not as hot with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could still see a pop-up shower or two, but in general expect more sun with only partly cloudy skies.