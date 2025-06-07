Daytime temperatures getting hot

A warm weekend turns into a hot start for the workweek. Daytime highs for Sunday will generally be in the 70s and 80s, but by Monday and Tuesday highs will surge into the 80s and low 90s. The local pool will definitely be the place to go. Tuesday night we could see a thundershower or two in the central mountains. Most of us will have to wait for Wednesday when more widespread showers and storms move through. This will help cool temperatures back down with highs back into the lower 70s and lower 80s. We keep a few leftover showers for Thursday, but then by Friday and into next weekend, things clear out. We won't heat up too much for next weekend with highs generally in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

