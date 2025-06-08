Getting hot, but midweek thunderstorms will cool us down

Getting downright hot this workweek. Both Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the 80s and low 90s. We could see a thunderstorm or two Tuesday afternoon, but that will mainly be for the central mountains. Wednesday will bring more widespread thundershowers and not-as-hot of temperatures. As is the nature of thunderstorms, rain totals will vary significantly. Some places could make out with almost half an inch of new rain, while others will be left dry. Hopefully all of us will see something. Thursday starts to dry out with only a few storms sticking around in the highlands. By Friday and the weekend, we all dry out. Temperatures look nice, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.