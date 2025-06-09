Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Hot temps with a chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday; Scattered storms for Wednesday

KIFI
By
Published 3:59 PM

We’ll see mild overnight lows around 60° with a light wind.

It will be another hot day for Tuesday afternoon with the added bonus of a few thunderstorms. High temperatures for Tuesday will push the mid 80’s to lower 90’s.

A front Wednesday will user in some wind, scattered thunderstorms and rain showers. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, back to the lower 80’s. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

For Wednesday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50°. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high near 80°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content