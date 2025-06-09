Hot temps with a chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday; Scattered storms for Wednesday

We’ll see mild overnight lows around 60° with a light wind.

It will be another hot day for Tuesday afternoon with the added bonus of a few thunderstorms. High temperatures for Tuesday will push the mid 80’s to lower 90’s.

A front Wednesday will user in some wind, scattered thunderstorms and rain showers. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, back to the lower 80’s. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

For Wednesday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50°. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high near 80°.