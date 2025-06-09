Sunny, warm, and dry conditions keep going

Sunshine and 85 today with clear evenings and lows in the mid 50's. Above average for our highs, as we should be normally in the lower 70's. Water becomes increasingly important to people, pets, and plants.

Afternoon winds provide some distraction to heat with 10-15 mph winds. You'll need to to find shade, cool water, and cool air to take a break after long periods in the sun.

This trend continues this week with only one hiccup. Wednesday afternoon, a front comes through and shatters to the sun-dominance with a 50% chance of gust PM thunderstorms, Highs remain in the 80's, just a touch cooler.