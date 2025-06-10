FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds

Moisture from the south, mixing with our heat will trigger a few strong thunderstorms for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A front rolls in for Wednesday, with gusty winds and scattered storm potental.

For Tuesday night, we’ll see a low temperature around 55°. A chance of overnight thunderstorms. With wind gusts over 20 mph.

For Wednesday, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83°. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday, will be sunny with a high in the lower 80’s. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon.