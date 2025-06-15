Skip to Content
Roller coaster temperatures over the next 7 days.

A roller coaster for temperatures over the next few days as above average temperatures are briefly replaced with below average temperatures.

Monday - Wednesday, generally sunny and mild . Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We do expect a few more clouds in the afternoon with some pop-up showers in the highlands. We might see a shower or two drift into the snake river plain, but most of us will stay dry. 

Thursday - Friday, hot and sunny. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few spots down in the lower snake river plain like Pocatello or American Falls could even approach 95 on Thursday. 

Saturday - Sunday, big cooldown! A cold front moving in brings much chiller weather and will be a bit of a shock to the system after the two previous hot days. Highs will only make the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday. By Sunday, many of us won't even break out of the 60s! (Saturday is the first official day of summer, btw). If there's one good thing, shower chances will increase for Sunday meaning we could get some much-needed rain for the region. 

