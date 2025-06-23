Skip to Content
Below average temperatures

today at 7:16 AM
Published 5:55 AM

Frost advisory for the morning through 10am with lows this morning around freezing. After a downright wrong weekend for the summer kickoff, you'll be happy to know we head back to some 70 degree highs and the weekend ahead will be alot warmer, so we can reset summer and get out to enjoy it. Limited clouds this morning with more sun this afternoon with upper 60s and low 70s for highs.

Winds will be westerly today with high pressure pushing out and a slight chance of showers for Tuesday afternoon for our hills and western Wyoming. Temps will increase to the 70s for most tomorrow and we're back to the 80s by mid-week and 90 by the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

