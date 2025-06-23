Warming trend with a slight risk of thunderstorms for Tuesday

Tonight’s looking pretty calm and clear, with temperatures dipping to around 43°. Winds will be light and variable, but you might notice a gentle breeze from the east later in the evening.

On Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm popping up in the afternoon or evening. It’ll warm up nicely to about 75°. Winds will start from the north but shift to the southwest as the day goes on. By Tuesday night, skies will clear up again, and the low will be around 45°, with a light breeze coming from the southeast after midnight.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful, sunny day with a high near 80°. Winds will pick up a bit—starting from the southeast and turning southwest later, with gusts possibly reaching 18 mph. The night will stay mostly clear, cooling down to around 49°, and breezy again with similar gusts.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it’ll be mostly sunny and even warmer, with highs near 84°. The night will be partly cloudy and mild, with lows around 54°.