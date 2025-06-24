Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Areas of thunderstorms with warming temperatures

By
today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:44 PM

A few thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few more thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight lows in the mid 40’s. Winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature near 80°. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph. Temperatures for Wednesday night will dip down to the upper 40’s. Partly cloudy, with a southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid 80’s. East southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 85° to 90°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content