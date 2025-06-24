Areas of thunderstorms with warming temperatures

A few thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few more thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight lows in the mid 40’s. Winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature near 80°. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph. Temperatures for Wednesday night will dip down to the upper 40’s. Partly cloudy, with a southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid 80’s. East southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 85° to 90°.