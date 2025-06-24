Warming back up for the first week of summer

We've got some light shower chances today 20% and better chances for the mountains today. Warming to the upper 60's for Jackson and then 70's for the Snake River Plain. Winds NNW 5-10+. Clouds mixed with sun today and we see some bright skies into the days ahead with more heat for us.

Highs will head to 80+ by mid week, even hitting 80 today for the lower valley/stateline around Malad and Preston. We expect dry conditions and even more heat into the weekend with highs in the 90 degree range.