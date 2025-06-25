Warmer and breezy for Thursday and Friday

For Wednesday night, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to around 48°. Winds will shift from the south-southwest at 10 mph to a light north-northeast breeze after midnight. On Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies and a warm high in the upper 80’s. A disturbance to our north will drive in some gusty winds for our region. Winds will start from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph but will pick up from the southwest in the afternoon, reaching 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers later in the day and into the evening.

Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with a low around 51°. Winds will continue from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Friday looks sunny and warm again, with a high near 90°. Winds will shift from the south-southeast in the morning to a stronger west-southwest breeze in the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 53°, and Saturday is shaping up to be another sunny day with a high near 90°.