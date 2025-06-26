Highs in the 80’s & 90’s with a low thunderstorm risk

Hot and mostly dry weather as we move into Friday and this weekend. There are a few thunderstorms for Thursday evening with gusty winds.

Overnight lows in the mid 50’s, with winds from the southwest around 15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. A slight chance of thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny and hot for Friday, as high temps will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. There is a low risk of mountain thunderstorms.

Sunny hot this weekend with high temperatures reaching the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds from the south around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.