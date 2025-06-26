Warming trend continues

Clouds on the increase today with highs headed to the mid 80s. Winds pick up with 20+ mph gusts for the afternoon. Some showers showing up on radar this morning for the upper central mountains with a slight chance for the valley today. We'll get even warmer for the coming days with mid 80s today for IF and upper 80s in Pocatello. Mid 70s in Jackson with a breezy afternoon. Into tomorrow we will get into more dry and hot weather. Highs will be in the 90s and remain that way for the 4th.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.