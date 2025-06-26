Warming trend continues
Clouds on the increase today with highs headed to the mid 80s. Winds pick up with 20+ mph gusts for the afternoon. Some showers showing up on radar this morning for the upper central mountains with a slight chance for the valley today. We'll get even warmer for the coming days with mid 80s today for IF and upper 80s in Pocatello. Mid 70s in Jackson with a breezy afternoon. Into tomorrow we will get into more dry and hot weather. Highs will be in the 90s and remain that way for the 4th.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather