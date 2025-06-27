Hot and breezy

Skip to Content
Sunny and hot with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80's to 90. 88 in Idaho Falls, 90 for Pocatello, 72 for Jackson with breezes.

Lows in the upper 40's for mountains and upper 50's for the valley areas. Clear overnight and still warm Saturday with 90's for highs. Above average temps reach into the 4th - see below with a slight chance of a shower/storm to reset the temps down a few degrees and water your tomatoes, but again, dry and hot.

Use caution with this heat and find cool air and shade. Drink lots of water and check on those without a/c. Take a break outdoors and wear light colored clothing. Cooler hours make for more work outdoors. Check your cars and trucks and protect people, pets, and plants from the heat. Water and sunscreen.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

