Hot and sunny this weekend; thunderstorms moving back in for early July

For Friday night, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping to around 54°. The wind will be a bit gusty early on, coming from the south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph, but it should calm down to around 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Some gusts could still reach up to 35 mph, so it might be a breezy evening.

Saturday is shaping up to be a sunny and warm day, with highs near 85° to 90°. Winds will start off light but pick up in the afternoon, blowing from the south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph and possibly gusting up to 30 mph. Saturday night will stay mostly clear and cooler, with lows around 50° and similar wind patterns, stronger early on, then easing after midnight.

Sunday continues the sunny streak with a high near 90°. Winds will be light, shifting from the south to the west as the day goes on. Sunday night will be clear and mild, with temperatures dropping to around 52°.

Looking ahead to Monday and Tuesday, it’s going to heat up! Monday will be sunny with a high near 90°, and Tuesday will be even warmer, reaching up to 95°F. Nights will stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-50s.