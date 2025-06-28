Getting Hot, but a few thunderstorms may cool us off

Sunny and warm to sunny and hot. Over the next few days, we're expecting a lot of sunshine, and temperatures will be building. Sunday should stay pleasant with highs in the upper 70s for the highlands and lower 80s for the valleys. Monday and Tuesday we get hotter with highs in the 80s and low 90s for Monday, that jump to the upper 80s and mid 90s for Tuesday. Stay hydrated! Wednesday through Saturday, we start to cool back down a bit to more normal temperatures with highs mostly in the 80s or barely nudging 90 in the southern Snake River Plain. There is an increase in afternoon storm chances starting on Wednesday and lingering through Saturday. It is certainly possible that we could see some of Mother Nature's fireworks (lightning) alongside our own fireworks on Friday, July 4th. Storm chances decrease as we go into the weekend with daytime highs still warm in the 80s for most of us.