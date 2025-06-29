Ramping up the heat, but it won’t last for too long.

After a very pleasant Sunday, Mother Nature turns up the heat for a few days. Daytime highs Monday - Wednesday will all be above average with highs in the upper 80s for the highlands, and 90s for the lower valleys. Tuesday especially will be hot with 90s widespread and some places in the southern Snake River Plain like Pocatello and American Falls could reach the upper 90s. Stay hydrated. The good news is, we'll start to cool down a bit for Thursday and Friday as thunderstorm chances pick up. At the moment we're not expecting widespread storms, but a few scattered storms look possible. Even if you don't get storms, the slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s will be nice. Next weekend will clear out and we'll start to warm up again with upper 80s and lower 90s coming back into the picture by Sunday.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

