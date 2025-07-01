Heat subsiding, but thunderstorm chances are ramping up.

A hot one today, but we'll enter a cooling trend as thunderstorm chances increase over the next few days.

Wednesday, still hot. Daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for many of us. We will have more clouds with a few pop-up afternoon showers that could bring some relief from the heat for those that see them. It will be a bit breezy at times, with wind gusts in the teens and low 20s.

Thursday, a tad cooler. Daytime highs generally top out in the upper 70s and 80s. While a good portion of the day will involve sunshine, warm weather, and only passing clouds, we do expect some pop-up storms that will be more widespread compared to Wednesday.

Friday/Independence Day, warm temps with mixed cloud cover through the day. Daytime highs generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thunderstorm chances are elevated, more than any other day this week. While they'll be scattered in nature, our chances are high enough that it is recommended to have a backup plan for any outdoor event. We could definitely see some of Mother Nature's fireworks (meaning lightning) alongside our own that evening.

The weekend, sunnier, drier, and warming up again. Daytime highs will once again climb into the upper 80s. With only a lingering thunderstorm chance or two for Saturday afternoon.

Next workweek is looking very summer like with hot temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s and relatively dry conditions.