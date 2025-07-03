A stormy 4th of July, but parts of the day will still be nice.

A stormy Independence Day will give way to a quiet weekend and hot workweek.

Friday/independence day, trending stormy. We have two rounds of shower chances. The first will be mid to late morning. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. The second round in the mid-afternoon is a bit more conditional. If skies clear out enough and we get some afternoon heating, the atmosphere could destabilize allowing thunderstorms around 4 o'clock-ish. If the midday storms and cloud stick around long enough and prevent destabilization, then our early evening storm chances are minimal. Either way, current trends do show skies clearing out enough that evening fireworks should be ok.

The rest of the forecast is quiet. The weekend looks lovely with mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Sunshine continues into next workweek, but that does mean our afternoons start to get hot. Highs in upper 80s for the highlands and 90s for the valleys will be the norm. Pool or lake plans are highly recommended.