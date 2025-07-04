After the fourth, clearing out and warming up.

After some rain and storms for the fourth, look for clearing skies for the rest of the forecast. Tomorrow and Sunday look nice with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s and only a stray shower in the mountains.

Next workweek looks hot. Daytime highs will build into the 90s for most of us with upper 90s in the southern snake river plain, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll cool down (relatively) a bit on Thursday with highs in the 80s and low 90s and a slight chance of thundershower, but chances look small at best.