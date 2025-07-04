Skip to Content
Local Forecast

After the fourth, clearing out and warming up.

By
New
today at 6:43 PM
Published 6:49 PM

After some rain and storms for the fourth, look for clearing skies for the rest of the forecast. Tomorrow and Sunday look nice with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s and only a stray shower in the mountains. 

Next workweek looks hot. Daytime highs will build into the 90s for most of us with upper 90s in the southern snake river plain, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll cool down (relatively) a bit on Thursday with highs in the 80s and low 90s and a slight chance of thundershower, but chances look small at best. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content