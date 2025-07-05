Kicking off a warm, sunny stretch.

A sunny and dry stretch for us over the next few days. Temperatures will build with highs creeping from the 70s and 80s for Sunday/Monday to upper 80s and 90s for Tuesday/Wednesday. We do have a weak front that will move through on Thursday bringing a very small rain chance. More than likely, it will simply bring a slight drop in temperatures with highs back in the 80s and breezy conditions. Next weekend continues to look dry with no showers expected. Friday - Sunday will be warm to hot with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

