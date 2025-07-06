Staying sunny, and getting hot

A sunny forecast with a few hot days ahead. The workweek will heat up each day through Wednesday with highs generally in the 80s and 90s each day, with upper 90s possible for the southern Snake River Plain on Wednesday. A weak front pushes through on Thursday. This will bring a slight drop in temperatures along with a small shower chance and an increase in winds. As of right now this is really the only rain chance we have as the weekend looks dry and sunny with temperatures once again topping out in the 80s and low 90s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.