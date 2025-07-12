Summer acting like summer: hot, sunny, and mostly dry.

A fairly quiet and summer-like forecast ahead. Expect lots of sunshine, generally dry conditions, with daytime highs topping out in the 80s and low 90s almost every day through next weekend. A stray mountain thundershower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. The one exception to our pattern will be Tuesday afternoon, as a weak cold front is expected to push through. While we're not expecting much in the way of rain, a few showers or thunderstorms are possible, and winds will pick up a bit. We'll have to keep an eye on fire danger as even if storms do bring rain, it's been dry enough that fires could spread quickly if started. On the bright side, behind the front on Wednesday will be our coolest, most comfortable day. Highs look to generally top out in the low to mid 80s. Not bad for July! Take advantage of it because 90s return by Friday.