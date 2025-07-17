Not as hot, but still keeping an eye on fire danger

Our forecast is looking fairly summer-like with highs in the 80s and low 90s, lots of sunshine, a few breezy days, and occasional highland thunderstorms.

Friday, mostly sunny, a bit breezy, highs in the 80s and low 90s. A few afternoon thunderstorms could potentially pop up, especially in the southeast highlands. This will elevate fire danger as lightning and gusty storm driven winds are likely.

Saturday, mostly sunny, still a bit breezy, highs in the 80s and low 90s. Stray afternoon storms are possible, but chances are lower than on Friday.

Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy, highs in the 80s and 90s, drier. Afternoon thunderstorm chances are minimal as any residual moisture from the previous two days moves out.

The rest of the forecast is fairly dry with lots of sunshine, and highs in the 80s and low 90s.