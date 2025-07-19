A mostly dry forecast with only small shower chances

A fairly dry forecast with only a very stray shower here and there. At least temps won't be overly hot with highs generally in the 80s and very low 90s.

Sunday, mostly sunny, rather windy, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. We could maybe see a stray thundershower or two in the mountains, but most of us will stray dry.

Monday, partly cloudy, still breezy and warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s. We have a better chance for some afternoon thunderstorms; it's still not a huge chance though. Per usual, most of the storms will stay in the highlands and mountains, though one or two could drift into the Snake River Plain. If you do see rain at your house, count yourself blessed as a majority of us will stay dry.

The rest of the forecast is quiet, warm, and occasionally breezy. Daytime highs stay in the 80s and low 90s with a few more places reaching the 90s by next weekend.