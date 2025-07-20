An afternoon storm or two is possible, but much of the forecast looks dry.

A fairly dry forecast, but a stray shower here and there is possible. At least temps won't be overly hot with highs generally in the 80s and very low 90s.

Monday-Tuesday, mostly sunny, rather windy in the afternoons, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. We expect a few afternoon thundershowers in the highlands and mountains for both days. We could maybe see one or two drift into the Snake River Plain, but most of us will stay dry.

The rest of the forecast is quiet, warm, and occasionally breezy. Daytime highs stay in the 80s and low 90s with slight warm-up bringing some mid-90s to the region by next weekend.