A sunny forecast with a warming trend

A fairly dry forecast with a gradual warming trend. Today's highs in the low to mid 80s will be the coolest we see in the forecast. High pressure building in will allow our highs to climb into the upper 80s and mid 90s by next workweek. Rain chances are sparse. We do expect a few pop-up showers here and there, but for the most part things are dry. Afternoons will be breezy at times as well but nights will mostly be calmer. It is the time of year that do have to keep an eye on fire danger. Conditions are fairly ripe each day for fires to grow quickly. Overall, a fairly typical late July forecast.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

