Getting hotter, but storm chances linger for some.

Sunny, warm to hot afternoons, breezy afternoons, a few mountain thundershowers. This is pretty much the forecast each and every day over the next few days. We do see temperatures climbing a bit. Daytime highs go from near normal in the 80s and around 90, to above normal in the upper 80s to the mid 90s by the start of next workweek. So yes, drink plenty of water when outside. At the moment we do expect some afternoon showers in the central mountains, the rest of us will likely stay dry for a few days. There are signs however, that we could start seeing more moisture and therefore more afternoon thunderstorms for everyone as we get towards August. Hopefully that is the case, but we'll have to keep monitoring the trends.