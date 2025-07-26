Temperatures up, and so are storm chances… eventually.

We've enjoyed several days with highs around average and we'll continue that trend through the weekend, but next workweek does get hot. It also is that time of year where it can and will be smoky at times. At the moment, most of the smoke is coming from fires outside our region.

Sunday, partly cloudy, warm to hot, highs from the mid 80s to the low 90s. A few afternoon thundershowers are possible in the central mountains, but most of us will stay dry.

Monday - Wednesday, mostly sunny and hot. Daytime highs climb with most topping out from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. Tuesday in particular could see parts of the snake river plain reach over 95 during the day. Stay hydrated, and check on your elderly neighbors, especially if they don't have AC. A pop-up storm or two is possible, but in general these days will trend dry.

Thursday - Saturday, increasing clouds, slight cooler, afternoon thunderstorm chances. A bit more moisture in the region means afternoon storms will be more common. Per usual in the summer, they'll be sporadic in nature. So not everyone will see storms every day, but at some point, you'll likely see something. As such, daytime highs cool back to normal with most of us topping in the mid to upper 80s and only a few spots reaching the low 90s.