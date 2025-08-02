Skip to Content
Warm, windy, and mostly dry forecast

today at 7:52 PM
Published 7:56 PM

Warm, windy, and mostly dry with only a few afternoon highland showers. Sound familiar? Yep, and if it doesn't, it sure will be soon with our current forecast. It pretty much describes the rest of the full forecast for the next 8 days. We do see a few nuanced changes. Afternoon temperatures climb from the low to mid 80s for the early workweek into the upper 80s and low 90s for the end of the workweek. Then we start a bit of a cooling trend once again, with low 80s becoming the norm by the start of the following workweek. Overall, the lack of extra hot temperatures this time of year is welcome. We will still need to be smart with fire safety. Dry brush, gusty afternoon winds and a lack of any meaningful rain chances means any fires that do start will spread quickly. 

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

