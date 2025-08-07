A brief cooldown, but warmer temperatures return

Get ready for a little cooldown. A cold front pushing through means we'll experience a brief stint of milder more comfortable temperatures. It doesn't long though as an area of high pressure looks to build in once again bringing above average temperatures back to the region.

Friday-Saturday, our post cold front cooldown. Daytime highs will only make it into the 70s and low 80s. Very nice for this time of year. It will still be a bit breezy in the afternoon, but nothing unusual. Expect mostly sunny skies, though periods of passing high clouds look likely.

Sunday - Monday, sunshine and warming temperatures. High pressure starts to build in. While it doesn't look to be right on top of Idaho, it will kick up some afternoon southerly winds meaning warmer air will be moving in from the south. Daytime highs will generally be in the 80s.

Tuesday - Friday, mostly sunny and hot. Summer-like temperatures return for several days meaning afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s for the highlands and low to mid 90s for the valleys. Our storm chances aren't zero, but they're pretty low. We're only expecting a few pop-up storms each day, mainly in the mountains and occasionally in the valleys.

It should be noted that our drier than normal pattern isn't going anywhere. The latest drought monitor update shows all of eastern Idaho in some level of drought with the worst of it in parts of western Wyoming. Be water-wise and be conscientious of the fire risk. No cigarette butts out of the car, keep chains tied up on the trailer, and call on any smoke or fire you do see quickly.