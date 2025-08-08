Warming up and staying dry
Warming up over the next few days. Highs go from upper 70s and low 80s to the upper 80s and low 90s by the middle of next work week. The next few days will generally stay pretty dry. An area of low pressure sliding by to our north by midweek could help trigger an afternoon storm or two. Per usual, the highlands will have the best chance with minimal chances for the valleys. Winds will also pick up with said low pressure system. We'll likely have a few days with elevated fire danger due to the winds and it being so dry.