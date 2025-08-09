Getting hot once again, winds picking up as well.

After a few comfortable days with highs in the 70s, we're starting to heat back up again. We'll see a few disturbance brush by which will limit temperatures from climbing even higher, but also bring gusty winds and maybe a thundershower or two to the mountains. Either way, fire danger will be high for several days.

Sunday - Tuesday, getting warmer and staying dry. Daytime highs will be nice on Sunday in the 80s, but by Monday a few places will nudge the 90s and we'll see widespread 90s for the Snake River Plain with upper 80s for the highlands. We'll generally stay dry for these days with winds only picking up a bit in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Wednesday - Friday, hot and windy afternoons. Daytime highs will rise into the upper 80s for the highlands and low to mid 90s for the valleys. A weak disturbance sliding by to our north means winds will be rather gusty each afternoon. We'll likely see fire weather warnings issued with the dry conditions and gusty winds. Some afternoon thundershowers in the mountains look likely. Valleys will likely stay dry, though a few isolated storms here and there are possible.

The weekend, slightly cooler with highs back in the 80s. Still breezy in the afternoons, though not as much as the workweek. Rain chances once again are minimal.