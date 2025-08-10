Getting hot and windy this work week.

After a few comfortable days with highs in the 70s, we're starting to heat back up again. We'll see a few disturbances brush by to our north which will help limit temperatures from staying hot for too long, but they also bring gusty winds to the region. Fire danger will be high for several days this week.

Monday - Tuesday, getting warm to hot and staying dry. Daytime highs will likely be in the upper 80s with a few 90s on Monday, and widespread 90s for the Snake River Plain on Tuesday. Afternoons generally stay dry and while winds do pick up each afternoon, it won't be anything unusual for us.

Wednesday - Friday, hot, windy afternoons with a few pop-up mountain thundershowers. Daytime highs will generally be in the upper 80s for the highlands, with 90s for the Plain. A weak disturbance sliding by to our north really kicks up the winds in the afternoons. Some data points to winds gusts well into the 30s maybe even 40s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Expect blowing dust and likely fire weather warnings as things are very dry. A stray thundershower or two is possible, but widespread storms are not expected.

The weekend, slightly cooler air moves in with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll be staying mostly sunny and dry with just an isolated afternoon mountain shower.