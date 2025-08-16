A few mountain storms still possible, but hotter/drier weather moves in.

Hot, windy, elevated fire danger, maybe a highland shower or two, copy, paste. That's pretty much how the forecast has been the past few days, and it represents what we'll likely see over the next couple of days as well. We do see some fluctuation in temperatures, with the upcoming workweek trending hotter than average, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon storm chances also fluctuate a bit, with lower chances for the workweek, but you still can't rule out an isolated mountain shower here or there. The one positive we see is longer term trends show a slight up-tick in storm chances beyond our 7-day. It's not a guarantee at this point, but the idea of more widespread storm chances to wrap up August would be welcome. Hopefully that trend will play out.