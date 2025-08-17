Getting hot for a few days, but increased rain chances on the horizon

Hot, windy, elevated fire danger, maybe a highland shower or two, copy, paste. That's pretty much how the forecast has been the past few days, and it represents what we'll likely see over the next couple of days as well. We do see some fluctuation in temperatures, with the upcoming workweek trending hotter than average, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon storm chances also fluctuate a bit, with lower chances for the workweek, but you still can't rule out an isolated mountain shower here or there. The one positive we see is longer term trends show a slight up-tick in storm chances at the end of our 8-day. Hopefully the trend will hold, and we'll get some actual rain for the valleys.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

