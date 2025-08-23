Finally, a rain/stormy forecast!

We are finally seeing a stormy and active forecast (woot!) after what's been a very dry summer. We just have to get through a few more dry days first.

Sunday, partly cloudy, warm to hot, hazy & smoky. Winds shifting out of the north bring wildfire smoke into eastern Idaho. While it will be thickest in the central mountain valleys, the rest of us will notice the smoke at times. Those with allergies or asthma and are sensitive to smoke should be extra observant and avoid going outside if air quality drops where you live. Generally, it will be dry as well, though a few afternoon showers in the highlands are likely.

Monday, increasing clouds and shower chances, a tad cooler, still hazy for some. Monsoonal moisture really starts to move into Idaho. While not everyone will see showers, you'll definitely see afternoon storms off in the distance. Per usual, the mountains have the best chance for showers, but a few could make it into the Snake River Plain.

Tuesday - Thursday, mostly cloudy, cooler, and stormy. Deep monsoonal moisture means scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the norm. (Yahoo!!!) While the rain will be welcome, we'll have to keep an eye out for flash flooding in prone areas as storms could occasionally produce heavy downpours. It will be cooler with highs only in the upper 60s and 70s.

Friday - Sunday, clearing out and warming up. While an occasional lingering storm is possible, we'll start to see more sun and climbing temperatures as we dry out. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s and 80s.