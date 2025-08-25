Showers and storms moving in, keeping an eye on flood threat

Monsoonal moisture over the next few days means showers and thunderstorms will be the norm through Thursday. After that, we clear out for labor day.

Tuesday - Thursday, rounds of rain, storms, occasional heavy downpours, but cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain totals will generally be around an inch across the region, but isolated locations could see 2-3 inches of new rain. While the rain will be welcome, some flash flooding is not out of the question. Prone areas like dry washes, narrow canyons, burn scars in rural areas will need to be watched. In urban location: underpasses, clogged culverts, or neighborhoods just down from freshly plowed fields will be areas of concern. Cleaning out gutters, storm drains, and clearing a path for the water to go away from your home ahead of time will make a big difference.

Friday - Labor Day Monday. Clearing out, drying out, and warming up. We do expect some lingering storms on Friday and a few mountain showers on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday are looking dry. Temperatures will be very comfortable during the days with highs generally in the 70s and lower 80s.