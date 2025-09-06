Increase in storms with (hopefully) a decrease in smoke/haze

Bleh! Tired of the smoke and haze yet? It hasn't been too bad for much of the summer, but these past few days certainly have made up for it. The good news is, we're going to start to see a more southerly flow which should direct much of the smoke away from eastern Idaho. On top of that, increase shower chances will help clear the air on a local scale and reduce dust, our other common air particulate.

Sunday, mixed cloud cover with a welcome chance for rain. While we're not expecting a washout, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon means everyone has a chance at getting some rain. Our severe risk and flash flood risk isn't significant, but we can't rule out a heavy downpour or two.

Monday, partly cloudy and mostly dry. A drier day and probably the best one to do anything outside as the rest of the forecast is trending stormy.

Tuesday-Friday, mostly cloudy with chance of showers and storms each day. A spinning area of low pressure to our west means a steady flow of moisture for several days. Each day has a chance of rain and thunderstorms, but no day looks like a washout. Either way, the rain will be welcome as drought conditions continue to persist for much of the region.