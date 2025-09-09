Storm chances sticking around

Low pressure is bring us the wet push through for Idaho and Wyoming. Winds from the south give us some smoke reliefe, but storm chances are at 40-50%. Today starting the southeastern corner with moisture. Partly sunny and 75° . Tonight will be mostly cloudy with chances of showers and our lows will be in the 50's. Winds kick up tomorrow from the south and hit 20 mph gusts. Highs remain below average in the 70's with lows into the 40s. By late Thursday and Friday the low is over us and better chances of storms. Highs around 70.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.