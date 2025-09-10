A few thunderstorms with slightly cooler temperatures

A chance of thunderstorms this Wednesday evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a low temperature in the lower 50’s. Breezy winds will continue with winds around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Low pressure works into the region from the west this Thursday and Friday. This will lower our daytime highs, and usher in a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The risk of thunderstorms remain isolated to scattered throughout the day. Another trough of low pressure arrives late Sunday and into Monday.

High temperatures for Thursday will reach the lower to mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 mph. Look for a chance of thunderstorms and showers for the afternoon. For Thursday night, we’ll see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 40’s.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 70’s. East winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patrly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.