A cool start to a nice work week ahead.

A few storms and a little cooler through Monday evening as a weak disturbance passes by. We do have a chance for some showers tonight and Monday, but they won't be overly widespread. Highs on Monday will be almost fall-like with most places topping out in the 60s. Tuesday - Friday trends sunnier with a slow warm up. Daytime highs will climb from to the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday and Friday. By Friday evening into the weekend another weak disturbance approaches bringing with it another small chance of showers and storms.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

